PARSIQ (PRQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.63 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $62.66 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.00396609 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008466 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.38 or 0.01301400 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

