Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 2,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.98 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.03.

