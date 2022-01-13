Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $352,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

