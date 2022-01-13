Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,271,352,000 after acquiring an additional 187,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after buying an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,836,000 after buying an additional 145,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $226.14 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

