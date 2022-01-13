Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSYTF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

