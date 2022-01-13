Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $94.47 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $124.82.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

