Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $33.48 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 14.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

AAPL opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.