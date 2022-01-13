Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Reaches $63.36

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $887,073.89 and approximately $901.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for $63.36 or 0.00148240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

PPBLZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

