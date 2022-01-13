PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 41.7% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,213,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,910,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.90 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $175.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $240.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.