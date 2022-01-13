Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

