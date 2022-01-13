Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.62

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 382590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several brokerages have commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

The stock has a market cap of $527.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,305,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,472 shares of company stock worth $2,855,168 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

