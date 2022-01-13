PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

