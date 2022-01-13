Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Down 10.4%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price traded down 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.29. 103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,490 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the second quarter worth $1,487,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

