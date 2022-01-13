Pi Financial Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$17.15

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.32.

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total value of C$102,587.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,455,696.97.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

