PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $10.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,843.86. 24,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,007. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,721.55 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,911.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2,816.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.92, for a total value of $15,127,244.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $397,211,370 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,210.45.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

