PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.7% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,943,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.78.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $13.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $612.11. 16,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $637.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

