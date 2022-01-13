Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 366 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.70.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.