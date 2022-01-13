Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 1,245 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $201.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.78. The company has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $168.00 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

