Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $640,459.47

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $640,459.47 and $22,588.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 70.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

