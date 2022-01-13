Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after buying an additional 1,636,076 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,533,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,547,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,622,000 after buying an additional 774,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.09.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of -754.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

