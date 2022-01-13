Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $60.38

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.38, but opened at $58.45. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 37,256 shares.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.09.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -729.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.