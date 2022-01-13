Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $298.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.11 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

