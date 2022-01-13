Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Azul were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Azul by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

