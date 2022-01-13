Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,982.0% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $449,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Z opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

