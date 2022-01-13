Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,646,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

