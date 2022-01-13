Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 503 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264 over the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

