Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 7,763 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $31,897,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,128,000 after acquiring an additional 125,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 119.4% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 166,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after buying an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CW opened at $138.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

