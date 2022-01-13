Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:PNGAY opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.85. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PNGAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.