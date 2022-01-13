Piper Sandler Comments on Amarin Co. plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 2.13. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 977.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

