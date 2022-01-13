Piper Sandler Comments on Angi Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Angi in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Angi has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in Angi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Angi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after buying an additional 94,340 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its position in Angi by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Angi by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 59,579 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.