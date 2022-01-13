Piper Sandler Cuts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $24.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.47% from the company’s previous close.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

UDMY stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27. Udemy has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

