Piper Sandler Lowers Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target to $25.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVDX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avant Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Avant Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

