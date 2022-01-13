Pitcairn Co. Buys 1,001 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

EFV opened at $53.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

