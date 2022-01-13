Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $622.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.15. The stock has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.68.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

