Pitcairn Co. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

