Pitcairn Co. Has $1.96 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

