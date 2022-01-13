Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.