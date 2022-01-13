PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PJT has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE PJT opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

