Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PAGP has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

