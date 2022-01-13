Playcent Price Hits $0.0660 on Major Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Playcent has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $178,113.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00059845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.