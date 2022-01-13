PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

ALK stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.23) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

