PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

