PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $971,000 Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 73.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cannae by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97,345 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Cannae by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 239,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CNNE opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

