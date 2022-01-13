PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,014 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in South State by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in South State by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in South State by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,277,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,440,000 after purchasing an additional 122,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in South State by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,939,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $90.70 on Thursday. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

