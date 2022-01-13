PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 722 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after buying an additional 359,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,339,000 after buying an additional 245,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BE opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

