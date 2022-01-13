PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $41,215,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 809,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

