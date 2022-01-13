Polis Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $22,097.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polis has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011344 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.21 or 0.00505824 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 118.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

