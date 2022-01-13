PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

PYPD stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.43. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

