Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $977.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report sales of $977.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $931.19 million and the highest is $1.06 billion. Pool posted sales of $839.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $5.58 on Thursday, hitting $507.23. The company had a trading volume of 434,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,196. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $549.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

