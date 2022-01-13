Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.84

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 472476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 649,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

